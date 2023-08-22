Gardaí renew appeal for information on fatal collision

Gardaí in Clare have renewed their appeal for witnesses to or information about a road traffic collision in the west of the county last week which resulted in the death of a cyclist.

Crime Prevention Officer for Clare Sergeant Triona Brooks said: “Gardaí at Kilrush Garda Station are investigating a fatal road traffic collision that occurred on the N67 near Moyasta last Wednesday, 16th August.

A male cyclist travelling from Kilrush to Kilkee was struck by a car travelling in the same direction. The cyclist was pronounced dead at the scene.”

Sgt Brooks added: “We are asking for any witnesses who may have been travelling on this section of roadway between 12 noon and 12.30 p.m. who may have witnessed the collision or may have dash cam or camera footage from the area between these times to contact Kilrush Garda Station on 065-9080550 or any Garda Station.”

“We also want to offer our condolences to the family of the deceased man,” she added.