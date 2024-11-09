Election posters on electricity poles strictly prohibited – ESB

ESB Networks remind all groups and parties involved in the upcoming General Election that the erection of candidate posters on electricity poles is strictly prohibited and poses a serious safety risk to members of the public as well as ESB Networks staff and contractors.

Hazardous situations have been created in the past by people erecting posters on live electricity poles and infrastructure. Attaching anything to electricity poles exposes individuals to the risk of electric shock, burns and falling from a height. ESB Networks’ wires and equipment are always live, and posters attached to poles have previously caused poles to catch fire and fall.

As we come into the winter months, weather conditions such as heavy rain and winds can cause posters to become detached and in turn potentially making contact with live electrical wires. The removal of posters from electricity poles can pose significant safety risks to ESB Networks staff, which can result in severe injuries.

Speaking ahead of the upcoming election Michael Murray, ESB Networks Public Safety Manager, said: “ESB Networks regularly advise members of the public to always stay clear of electricity poles and wires through our various campaigns. It is never safe to interfere with electricity equipment and we previously have been required to interrupt the electricity supply to households and businesses to safely remove posters. It is important that these messages are taken on board in the interest of safety.”

You should always stay safe and stay clear of electricity wires and cables as these are always live and potentially dangerous. If you see a potentially dangerous situation or in the event of an emergency involving the electricity network, please contact ESB Networks on our 24/7 emergency phone number: 1800 372 999.