Ennistymon ambulance base reopens after health and safety issue

National Ambulance Service paramedics based in Ennistymon in North Clare have returned to their station after being relocated to Ennis following health and safety concerns.

Sources confirmed that staff had to leave the building while measures had to be taken to remedy the issue. It’s understood, according to sources, that the issue related to the detection of a parasite in the premises.

In the meantime, Ennistymon based crews operated from Ennis station almost 30 kilometres away for the duration of the temporary station closure. The ambulance base in the North Clare town is situated on the grounds of Ennistymon Community Hospital.

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A spokesperson for the HSE confirmed this evening: “National Ambulance Service staff have returned to their Ennistymon base following a temporary relocation to Ennis to allow for an investigation into health and safety concerns. There was no interruption to services during this time.”