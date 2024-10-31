Gardaí issue Halloween safety advice

Gardaí in Clare have issued advice to the public to ensure everyone enjoys and safe Halloween

By following this simple advice, you can make sure that you, your family, friends and neighbours can all have a safe Halloween:

Please be mindful and respectful that not everyone in our community will be participating

Children should always be accompanied by an adult when trick or treating

Please trick or treat in lit up areas or otherwise ensure that you are highly visible to road users

Remember that it is a criminal offence for any person to throw fireworks in the street or in other public places

Do not engage in throwing things like eggs and flour. This is vandalism and may be classed as criminal damage

Please care for the environment – illegal fireworks and illegal bonfires can not only be extremely dangerous but cause lasting environmental damage.

Operation Tombola is our nationwide operation focusing on preventing and detecting the sale of fireworks and associated public order and anti-social behaviour issues during the Halloween period.

Over the past decade, Gardaí have seized 1,218 explosives under Operation Tombola, with a value of €225,000. These seizures, undoubtedly have contributed to reducing harm associated with their illegal use.

Superintendent Ann-Marie Twomey, Garda National Community Engagement Bureau said, “Those who attempt to profit from the sale of illegal fireworks by putting them into the hands of those that are not licensed to safely use them are proactively targeted by Gardaí nationwide – the fireworks are seized so as to prevent anti-social behaviour and dangerous incidents including possible injury and we will prosecute those responsible.

“As always, we prioritise the safety of young people and the wider community. If you are celebrating Halloween this year, we want you to safely enjoy the night and we’re asking young people in particular to please be sensible.

“You can get into the spirit of Halloween without causing distress to others, potentially endangering yourself by using illegal fireworks or doing anything potentially criminal that will get you into bother.”

An Garda Síochána is also asking drivers to slow down and show extra caution while driving over the next 48 hours as more people including small children will be out on roads.

If you, or a friend or someone in your group becomes in danger or in an emergency at any time during Halloween, please call 999/112 for our assistance and that of other frontline services.

Should anyone feel unsafe or in danger in their home, we ask that they please call 999/112 and we will support them.