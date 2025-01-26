HSA urges safe approach to storm clean-up

The Health and Safety Authority (HSA) is urging that the immediate clean-up operation following Storm Éowyn be left with the emergency services and professional operators who have the necessary competence to undertake the work safely.

Chainsaws are essential equipment for removing fallen trees and branches, but there are serious dangers associated with their use. While well-intentioned members of the public may be tempted to help, the HSA strongly advises that only trained and competent operators equipped with the necessary personal protective equipment (PPE) handle chainsaws.

According to Mark Cullen, Chief Inspector with the HSA, “If you don’t have the proper training or equipment to safely use a chainsaw, don’t take the risk and instead engage with emergency and professional services. Farmers in particular may be tempted to deal with fallen trees on their land or on adjoining roads. Personal safety must be the main priority and I strongly urge only those with the necessary skills to undertake work with chainsaws”.

Key recommendations in relation to chainsaw use include:

* Only those with the necessary training should handle a chainsaw.

* Conduct a risk assessment before starting any chainsaw work.

* Wear the essential protective gear such as helmets, eye protection, specialist chainsaw gloves and leg protection, and steel-toe boots.

* Ensure the chainsaw is properly maintained, including functioning chain brakes and sharp blades.

* Avoid working alone or in hazardous weather conditions.

Storm-damaged and fallen trees often involve additional dangers, such as tensioned branches or interaction with live electrical cables.

The HSA emphasises:

* Do not attempt to clear or approach fallen trees that are entangled with power lines.

* Assume all cables are live and report to ESB Networks on 1800 372 999.

In addition, clean-up work often involves working at height, such as clearing debris from roofs or elevated structures. The HSA urges workers to:

* Avoid work at height during high winds or adverse weather conditions.

* Use proper fall protection equipment, including harnesses and lanyards.

* Ensure ladders and equipment are secure and placed on stable surfaces.

* Avoid overreaching or overloading ladders, and have a spotter present whenever possible.

* Engage qualified professionals for tasks involving complex or hazardous heights.

Copies of ‘Guidance on Safe Use of Chainsaws’ and lots of other useful information can be downloaded from the HSA website at www.hsa.ie.