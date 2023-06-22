Update: Bathing ban lifted at Spanish Point & White Strand

Update:

Thursday, 22nd – 3.45pm –

Bathing prohibition lifted at Spanish Point & White Strand Miltown Malbay

Following additional investigative sampling and on the advice of the HSE, Clare County Council has today lifted the bathing prohibitions at both Spanish Point and White Strand Miltown Malbay.

In accordance with An Taisce’s Blue Flag programme, the Blue Flags at both bathing areas will be reinstated.

Tuesday (20th) – A ban on swimming has been put in place at two Clare beaches resulting in their An Taisce Blue Flags being removed temporarily.

In a statement this afternoon, a spokesperson for Clare County Council said: “On the advice of the HSE, Clare County Council has today issued bathing prohibitions at both Spanish Point and White Strand Miltown Malbay. The red flag will be flying at Spanish Point until further notice.”

The restrictions have been introduced as the results of routine bathing water samples taken at both locations had elevated levels of bacteria.

Run-off from the catchment after exceptionally heavy rainfall has resulted in elevated levels of bacteria being identified in the water.

