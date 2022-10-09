Health – Detox without the drama

By Siobhán Carroll – BA; Dip Nat; Dip Herb; MANP; MGNC

From fasting to sacrificing solid food in favour of super-green smoothies, the idea of a detox is very simple – you’re aiming to rid the body of all those nasty toxins and chemicals that have built up over the course of the summer.

But it’s important to keep your detox healthy. There are many aspects of a detox regime that can be problematic for your health.

Drinking green smoothies and lemon water every day may sound healthy, but in reality can lead to significant deficiencies in nutrients such as protein and fibre. This is because juicing vegetables, as opposed to eating them in their solid form, strips away the fibre and increases the content of fructose, the natural sugar found in fruit.

A high fructose, low fibre diet can seriously upset blood sugar and energy levels. You may find that one moment you feel fabulous and full of life but an hour later you’re slumped over your desk, exhausted. This is because fructose is raising your blood sugar before it rapidly crashes. This type of oscillation isn’t good for your energy levels and it can wreak havoc on sleep patterns and encourage unhealthy food cravings.

And your stomach might become a bit distressed; bloating, gas, diarrhoea and constipation are just a few of the symptoms that may crop up during a detox. If your gut is protesting to your new dietary habits, it’s definitely time to ditch the purge.

So, how do you detox without the drama?

A healthy eating plan should be sustainable and enjoyable. If you’re able to tick these boxes, you’re more likely to stay the distance and see real results.

1 – Eat more fresh foods

What you need are fresh, organic options. Brightly coloured fruit and leafy green vegetables are bursting with antioxidants and fibre and you want to retain these good nutrients as much as possible. Make an effort to prep your own meals and keep your diet varied. Need a nutrient top-up? The Biotta range of fresh fruit and vegetable juices are powerhouses of energy-giving beets, carrots, radishes and pomegranate, and a great way to ensure you get at least five a day.

2 – Support your gut

If you keep this crucial system working efficiently, you shouldn’t need to detox – a happy gut will take care of getting rid of nasty toxins and impurities. A prebiotic and probiotic combination is one of the best ways to support your friendly gut bacteria.

3 – Keep moving!

Moderate, regular exercise is key to a healthy lifestyle; it speeds up the rate at which your body breaks down fat and expels toxins, and is great for your mental health.

Remember to rehydrate. You lose water and electrolytes, such as sodium and potassium, when you work up a sweat. Keep these and other minerals in balance with A.Vogel’s Balance Mineral Drink. A delicious-tasting, strawberry-flavoured post-workout drink, it provides magnesium, zinc, potassium, calcium and vitamin D to help reduce fatigue, improve energy, replace lost electrolytes and support muscle function.

4 – Get a good night’s sleep

Your body relies on you getting a good night’s sleep in order to rest, repair, and yes, detox! Research has found that while you sleep, waste products are removed from your brain, supporting your cognitive functions[1]. It’s also worth noting that sleep deprivation can inspire symptoms such as stress, digestive flare-ups and can even make you more prone to unhealthy food cravings.

Having trouble nodding off? A natural sleep remedy can help. A.Vogel Dormeasan® Sleep with fresh Valerian and Hops can help you get to sleep and also stay in the deeper stages of sleep for longer. Take 30 drops in a little water half an hour before bedtime.

5 – Help yourself to some herbs

Water, cleansing herbs and teas, and spices are of course perfectly healthy in moderation. There are plenty of detox teas to choose from. Bitter herbs are extremely beneficial for digestion. Try incorporating chicory, endive, rocket and dandelion leaves into your diet. Dandelion leaves act as a gentle diuretic which helps encourage the excretion of toxins from the body, and dandelion root helps with bile secretion, and can therefore be particularly useful for people with gall bladder issues. Globe artichoke is classed as ‘bitter’ too, with research showing it can help the functions of the liver[2]. And of course milk thistle is a firm favourite when it comes to liver support. A.Vogel Milk Thistle Complex Drops and Tablets combine all three and can be used as a liver tonic.

For further information on the pitfalls and benefits of detox, contact Siobhán Carroll at hello@nerdynaturopath.com.

About Siobhán

Siobhán Carroll is a fully qualified clinical Herbalist and Naturopath based in Ireland. She runs her own clinic in Co. Clare and online via her website nerdynaturopath.com. She has 10 years of experience in the field of natural health, she also teaches yoga and meditation and is a lecturer at the College of Naturopathic Medicine.

Siobhán is also a cold-water sea swimmer, a loving mum and a massive Harry Potter fan. She has a deep connection with plants and is passionate about empowering people to look after their own health using the healing powers of nature.

Siobhán Carroll BA; Dip Nat; Dip Herb; MANP; MGNC

Follow Siobhán on Facebook.