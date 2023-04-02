Health – Prostate enlargement, a pressing matter

By Siobhán Carroll – BA; Dip Nat; Dip Herb; MANP; MGNC

Prostate disorders affect many men as they get older, making their presence felt in around 50% of men in their 50s and almost all men over the age of eighty.

The prostate is a walnut-sized gland located below the bladder. It surrounds the urethra which drains the bladder. With age, the prostate gland starts to enlarge, slowly squashing the urethra and reducing the amount of space available for urine to pass through.

What is Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia or BPH?

Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) occurs when the prostate grows to an unhealthy size, causing difficulty and discomfort for men when urinating.

Symptoms of BPH include urinating frequently, difficulty in getting a urine stream going and feeling as if you are unable to empty your bladder properly.

See your doctor

Although not life-threatening in all but its most extreme stages, it’s not much fun. BUT, before you think about treatment you do need an official diagnosis from your doctor, just to rule out a more serious condition, such as prostate cancer, which is the most common male cancer in Ireland, with over 3,665 new cases diagnosed every year. Symptoms can also be confused with prostatitis, a simpler inflammation of the prostate, often caused by bacteria which is usually treated with antibiotics.

Saw Palmetto and prostate health

Once prostate enlargement has been confirmed, you may wish to try a Saw Palmetto herbal remedy. The berries of the Saw Palmetto plant have been used traditionally to treat symptoms of an enlarged prostate. These berries contain specific types of plant sterols, including one known as β-sitosterol.

Many doctors in Austria, Germany and Italy use Saw Palmetto as their first line of defence against prostate problems. Prostasan Saw Palmetto capsules from A. Vogel are widely available in pharmacies around Ireland. It is indicated to relieve urinary symptoms associated with an enlarged prostate in men with a confirmed diagnosis of Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia.

Men taking prescribed medicines for Benign Prostate Hyperplasia (BPH) or other hormonal imbalances should consult their GP before taking Saw Palmetto. Prostasan is suitable to take alongside prostate medication, with your doctor’s agreement, because your doctor just needs to monitor your levels as you may need to readjust your medication after taking the herbal remedy.

Foods for a healthy prostate

Zinc is also important. Zinc is actually more abundant in the prostate than anywhere else in the body and deficiency is common in men with prostate problems.

Supplementing with zinc or topping up on foods rich in zinc can help to ensure you get an adequate supply. Dietary sources of zinc include black pepper, oysters, pumpkin seeds, sunflower seeds, sesame seeds and flax seeds.

The mineral selenium, found naturally in Brazil nuts, has been found to have a protective effect on the prostate, and lycopene, an antioxidant found in tomatoes, may benefit prostate gland cells.

More generally, a diet rich in fruits, berries especially, vegetables and healthy fats can be protective of the prostate.

As you might expect, foods to avoid include red meat and dairy, with research suggesting that a red meat and dairy free diet may help improve prostate health. In fact, daily meat consumption is believed by some to triple the risk of prostate enlargement! Also to be consumed in moderation, or if possible avoided altogether, are caffeine and alcohol, which can stimulate urine production. Salt may also increase the urinary tract symptoms associated with enlargement symptoms.

Keeping your prostate healthy

In addition to dietary changes, there are a number of lifestyle hacks that may also help.

Avoid fluids an hour or two before bed to help reduce night time urination and try to empty your bladder completely. Some medications such as antihistamines, diuretics and decongestants can make symptoms worse (but of course always consult your GP first before stopping or changing your medication). Pelvic floor and bladder training exercises may also help. Pilates is generally more popular amongst women but it can be a really helpful exercise for men too, for strengthening the pelvic floor.

Do I have an enlarged prostate?

If you are unsure as to whether you have an enlarged prostate there is a simple test you can take based on the International Prostate Symptom Score (IPSS). It consists of 7 questions and will give you a broad indication as to whether you are suffering from the problem and if so, how severe it is likely to be.

To find out more about the prostate test or prostate health in general, contact Siobhán Carroll at hello@nerdynaturopath.com or instagram.com/nerdynaturopath

Remember it is advisable to have your symptoms checked by a doctor, to rule out any underlying prostate conditions, including prostate cancer.

About Siobhán

Siobhán Carroll is a fully qualified clinical Herbalist and Naturopath based in Ireland. She runs her own clinic in Co. Clare and online via her website nerdynaturopath.com. She has 10 years of experience in the field of natural health, she also teaches yoga and meditation and is a lecturer at the College of Naturopathic Medicine.

Siobhán is also a cold-water sea swimmer, a loving mum and a massive Harry Potter fan. She has a deep connection with plants and is passionate about empowering people to look after their own health using the healing powers of nature.

Siobhán Carroll BA; Dip Nat; Dip Herb; MANP; MGNC

