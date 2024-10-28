HSE Winter Vaccination Programme commences

The HSE Mid West Winter Vaccination Programme gets underway, with the roll out of the free flu and COVID-19 vaccines to recommended groups.

Both flu and COVID-19 vaccines are recommended for people aged 60 and over, healthcare workers, anyone who is pregnant or has a long term health condition.

Both vaccines are available from participating GPs and pharmacies, and can be given at the same time. Healthcare worker vaccination clinics will also take place in many workplaces across the country.

HSE vaccination teams will also provide both vaccines for people living in residential care facilities including nursing homes as well as to housebound patients.

Public Health HSE Mid West has recently managed a small number of acute respiratory outbreaks in the region, including a large influenza outbreak in a long-term care facility, involving more than 15 cases.

Dr Mai Mannix, Area Director of Public Health, HSE Mid West, said: “We have already seen early signs of respiratory illnesses in the community and in our healthcare services in recent weeks, with the rise of flu and COVID-19. Last winter, over 4,000 people were hospitalised with flu and over 7,000 people were hospitalised with COVID-19 nationwide. Unless our healthcare workers, older persons, and vulnerable and at-risk population are vaccinated against influenza and COVID-19, our imminently busy winter season will be further compounded by treating very sick people in the wards, in residential care, and at home.

“Our immunity drops over time so it is important to get vaccinated this winter to get protected and to top up your protection. It is very important that all those who are eligible, get both their free flu and COVID-19 booster vaccines now to protect them this winter. People should also be reassured that it is safe to receive both vaccines at the same time for free through participating GP practices and pharmacies.”

Dr Catherine Peters, Regional Clinical Director, HSE Mid West, said: “I am urging everyone eligible to get the flu and COVID-19 vaccines to protect yourselves and your family over the coming months. This year, we have extended the flu vaccine to more people, making it available for free to everyone aged 60 years and older. Both flu and COVID-19 vaccines are also recommended for anyone who has a long-term health condition, pregnant women, and health and care workers. The nasal flu vaccine, which will be available from next week, is recommended for children aged 2-17 years old.

“We know that some people had COVID-19 over the last few months. If the COVID-19 vaccine is recommended for you, you should wait at least three months between having COVID-19 and getting your COVID-19 vaccine. However, don’t delay all your winter vaccines – get your flu vaccine now and get your COVID-19 booster when it is due.”

Sandra Broderick, Regional Executive Officer, HSE Mid West is encouraging all healthcare workers to avail of the free flu and COVID-19 vaccines, through staff clinics, their GP or pharmacies. She said: “I welcome the positive and encouraging start to the winter vaccination programme among HSE Mid West staff in recent weeks. We know that there will be busy periods throughout this winter that will present inevitable challenges to our frontline staff. One point of pressure will be managing and preventing the spread of respiratory infections, such as flu and COVID-19, across our health services. Winter vaccination is our best form of protection – not just for healthcare workers, but also for the patients and people we serve and take care of every day. It’s a simple act of solidarity that will protect our colleagues and the public.”

To see what vaccines are recommended for you, visit hse.ie, call HSELive on 1800 700 700 or talk to a participating GP or pharmacist.