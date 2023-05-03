‘Living With Loss’ event for people experiencing bereavement

University Hospital Limerick (UHL) is joining with the Limerick Bereavement Network and the Irish Hospice Foundation to host a public information meeting at the hospital next week about ‘Living With Loss’.

The free event will take place on Monday 8th May from 6.30pm to 9pm in the Clinical Education & Research Centre (CERC) at the hospital.

Admission is free, but due to limited places, interested people are asked to register online via Eventbrite.

- Advertisement -

Rebecca Lloyd, End of Life Care Coordinator at UHL, said: “The ‘Living With Loss’ event aims to create a space where people who have experienced bereavement, or are concerned about a family member or friend who is grieving, will find connection, support and solace.”

“There are a range of services available locally for people who are grieving, and there will be representatives from those services in attendance to deliver information about supports and living with bereavement,” Ms Lloyd added.

A number of keynote speakers will also deliver presentations at the event, including:

Estelle McGinley – Social Worker, Milford Care Centre will discuss the effects of bereavement, what can help; how to help others; and where to look for additional support

Dr Amanda Roberts – Bereavement Development Officer, Irish Hospice Foundation will speak on the specific theme of living with loss that gives this event its title

Kevin Toolis – Artist in Residence at UHL and Author of ‘My Father’s Wake’, will provide his own personal insights on living with loss

Anyone interested in hearing directly from these speakers, as well as meeting other people living through similar experiences, should register as soon as possible.

Information stands will be provided on the night by Pieta, HUGG, Anam Cara, A Little Lifetime, Embrace and the Children’s Grief Centre.

For those who register, free parking will be provided in Underground Car Park 2 at UHL. Refreshments will be available, and people will have ample opportunity to visit the various service stands, chat with representatives of those groups, and take away information leaflets.

This is the first information evening hosted by Limerick Bereavement Network, which includes UHL, Limerick Mental Health Association, HUGG, Milford Care Centre, Death Cafe Limerick, and the Loss & Grief Research Group at Technological University of the Shannon (TUS).

Anyone who is living with loss can get help by calling the national Bereavement Support Line on 1800-807077, 10am–1pm, Monday to Friday (excluding bank holidays). When lines are busy, callers are asked to leave contact details so your call can be returned.