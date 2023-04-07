€90,000 from Community Monuments Fund for Clare

Four Clare projects will receive support from the Community Monuments Fund 2023 it has been confirmed.

Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan, TD, has announced the awarding of €8m in funding for a total of 140 archaeological heritage projects across the country.

This year’s fund represents an increase of 33% over last year’s allocation, with €92,485 being awarded to 4 projects in Clare.

The core objective of the Community Monuments Fund is to support the conservation, maintenance, protection, and promotion of local monuments and historic sites, in alignment with the aims of the Government’s new heritage plan, Heritage Ireland 2030, and the Climate Change Sectoral Adaptation Plan. The scheme contains a range of measures that seek to enable conservation to be carried out on archaeological monuments in need of urgent support, encourage access to these monuments and improve their presentation, and build resilience to enable these monuments to withstand the effects of climate change.

The scheme offers three funding streams to support a broad range of measures aimed at protecting and promoting archaeological monuments, including emergency conservation repair works at monuments, masonry repair, the development of Conservation Management Plans, access infrastructure and installation of interpretation signage, and communication projects aimed at disseminating knowledge of Ireland’s archaeological heritage.

This year’s CMF awards include:

€30,000 in funding under Stream 2 for Moynoe Church

€30,000 in funding under Stream 2 for Killoo Church

€25,031 in funding under Stream 2 for Kilkeedy Church

€7,454 in funding under Stream 2 for Kilfenora Cathedral

Minister of State for Heritage and Electoral Reform, Malcolm Noonan TD said: “I am delighted to announce funding for 140 archaeological heritage projects across the country under the Community Monuments Fund to a total of €8 million, an increase of 33% on last year. This fund has supported over 330 projects since its establishment in 2020, making a tangible, positive impact to the medieval forts and churches and the historic graveyards and castles into which the lives of our ancestors are woven, along with our own, connecting us to our ancient past.

“It is also, of course, an investment in our future: in the ongoing care, conservation and promotion of these remarkable monuments and historic sites, and in the communities and heritage professionals who expertly manage the effort to conserve, protect and share them. I’d like to thank all of this year’s applicants for their efforts, and wish the successful grantees the very best of luck with their projects.”

Minister for Housing, Local Government and Heritage, Darragh O’Brien, TD, said: “When we established the Community Monuments Fund in 2020, we did so with the objective of supporting the heritage sector and providing an effective way to assist Local Authorities and custodians in protecting Ireland’s remarkable yet vulnerable archaeological heritage.

“With my colleague, Minister of State Malcolm Noonan TD, we have grown this Fund yet again from last year, building year on year since its establishment. I am also delighted to see many archaeological monuments in private ownership benefitting – a recognition of the custodianship which is so important to the protection of Ireland’s archaeological heritage.”

Minister of State for Local Government and Planning Kieran O’Donnell TD also welcomed the announcement, stating: “The phenomenal impact and success of the Community Monuments Fund is a result of the close working relationship between our Department’s National Monuments Service and Local Authorities – the Archaeologists, Conservation Officers, Heritage Officers and planning and administrative staff working in partnership with local communities – highlighting their important role when it comes to cherishing and caring for Ireland’s outstanding heritage. We are very grateful to all of the Local Authorities, custodians, and community groups who work tirelessly with us under this fund to care of our heritage and strengthen an important sense of place in cities, villages and towns all around the country.”

A full list of the projects being funded is available to view or download here.