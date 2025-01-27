First heritage talk of 2025 at Kilnaboy’s X-PO

X-PO Kilnaboy’s first heritage talk of 2025 will take place this Thursday January 30th at 8.00pm.

It is entitled “Voices from the Dawn – The Folklore of Archaeological Monuments” and the guest speaker is Tony Kirby.

The talk will look at the rich and imaginative folk beliefs pertaining to archaeological monuments down the generations. The beliefs were widespread right up to the advent of the science of archaeology. Remarkably, some of the beliefs survive in 21st century globalised Ireland.

Individual monuments will be discussed in chronological order. They will include megalithic tombs, Bronze Age forts, medieval castles, holy wells and killeens.

Almost all of the monuments featured are located in North Clare. The cast on the evening is star-studded and includes fairies, “false men”, saints and restless infants.

Tony Kirby is a full time walk leader in the Burren. He is the author of “The Burren and the Aran Islands A Walking Guide” (Gill).

The event is free of charge. Donations to X-PO welcome.

X-PO is an intimate venue so please come early to guarantee yourself a place.

It is a community hub based in the former post office in Kilnaboy. A wide range of social and cultural events take place at the venue