Nominations Open for National Heritage Week Awards in Clare

The Heritage Council has announced that nominations are now open for the 2026 National Heritage Week Awards.

Communities, organisations, and individuals across Co. Clare are invited to submit their nominations to recognise the most engaging projects and events presented during National Heritage Week.

The Heritage Council presents a County Award in each Local Authority Area. This award recognises the best event or project in Co. Clare and is based on how well it raised awareness about an element of heritage, how it was promoted, and the extent to which it engaged and involved the community.

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The County Award ensures that outstanding heritage work at local level is recognised and celebrated alongside national achievements.

With more than 2,600 events taking place nationwide from the 15th – 23rd August, this year’s National Heritage Week was the largest programme in the event’s history. Building on a milestone year in 2025, when almost half a million people attended events nationwide, the 2026 programme saw communities across Ireland explore this year’s theme, Heritage at Risk, while Heritage Open Doors expanded nationwide and Wild Child Day and Water Heritage Day returned as key highlights. In 2026, there were 99 events in Co. Clare.

Last year, Quin Heritage Group won the County Award for Co, Clare for their event Quin Heritage Day.

In addition to the County Award, the 2026 National Heritage Week Awards feature a wide range of national categories, reflecting the diversity of heritage across Ireland. These include:

Heritage At Risk Award, recognising an event that made a special effort to incorporate the 2026 theme of National Heritage Week, encouraging people to explore and reimagine built, natural and cultural heritage that is endangered.

Wild Child Event Award, awarded to an event held on Wild Child Day, 22nd August 2026, that encouraged children and families to get outdoors and explore natural heritage and biodiversity in their locality.

Water Heritage Day Award, awarded to a Water Heritage Day event held on 23rd August 2026 that explored how a canal, river, lake or sea shaped local heritage, or celebrated water as an integral part of our natural heritage.

Inclusive Heritage Award, recognising an event or project that made a special effort to share heritage with everyone in the community, including people new to heritage, those without local roots, people with additional accessibility needs, and people of varying ages.

Irish Language Award, awarded to an event that took place through the Irish language and/or encouraged participation or activity in the Irish language.

Sustainability and Climate Award, recognising an event or project that incorporated environmentally friendly practices to reduce carbon footprint and impact on the natural world, or provided education on climate change and sustainability.

Intangible Cultural Heritage Award – The Mícheál Ó Muircheartaigh Award, awarded to an event or project that encouraged greater appreciation of an element of Ireland’s intangible cultural heritage, including crafts, skills, customs and practices.

Nominations are also open for the prestigious Heritage Hero Award, which honours an individual or organisation that has made an outstanding, long-term contribution to the protection and promotion of Ireland’s heritage. Unlike the other categories, this award is based solely on public nominations and is considered a lifetime achievement award.

Speaking on the opening of the nominations, Virginia Teehan, Chief Executive of the Heritage Council, said: “The National Heritage Week Awards is a wonderful opportunity to recognise the remarkable work of communities and individuals who bring our heritage to life. Year after year, we are inspired by the creativity, generosity and dedication shown by organisers across the country. These Awards allow us to celebrate that spirit and to highlight the people and projects that inspire future generations to become custodians of our shared heritage. I encourage everyone to get involved and make a nomination.”

County Council Heritage Officer, Congella Maguire, said: “National Heritage Week is only possible because of the enthusiasm and dedication of local communities. This year’s programme in Co. Clare reflected the pride people have in their local places, stories and traditions and these awards are a chance to recognise that effort, and I would encourage people to nominate the events and organisers that made an impression on them.”

Nominations close on Tuesday, 15th September 2026, and the awards ceremony will take place on Thursday, 29th October 2026 at the Grand Hall, RDS, Co. Dublin

Event organisers making a nomination should provide details of their project and, where possible, images from the event. Members of the public are also warmly encouraged to nominate both outstanding events and individuals they feel deserve recognition.

Nominations can be made here: https://www.heritageweek.ie/awards