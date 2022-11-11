High winds in Dublin force flights to Shannon

Three flights were forced to divert to Shannon Airport this morning after high winds in Dublin prevented them from landing safely.

Two Delta Airlines Boeing 767 aircraft, flights DL-154 and DL-44 from Boston and New York respectively diverted to Shannon along with a Ryanair service Fr-2022 from Warsaw, Poland operated by the Irish airline’s subsidiary airliner Buzz.

The flights arrived in Shannon within minutes of each other and were refuelled while the crews awaited confirmation from the Dublin that the weather had cleared and they could return to Dublin.

Winds in Dublin around the time the flights diverted had been gusting up to 61 kilometres an hour.

A spokesperson for the Shannon Airport Group said: “Three flights were diverted to Shannon Airport, all three were originally due to land at Dublin Airport. This is the third time in as many weeks that Shannon Airport has facilitated diverted flights. The first of these flights arrived from Boston at 8.55am today. The other two flights were diverted from New York (JFK) and Warsaw.”

The spokesperson confirmed that Shannon Airport is available for further diversions if required.