Cooney welcomes sharp fall in emergency hotel use

Clare TD Joe Cooney has welcomed what he called the gradual return of hotel rooms to the tourism sector in the county, following a sharp fall in the use of hotels for emergency accommodation for people fleeing the war in Ukraine.

Figures released to Deputy Cooney by Minister of State for Migration Colm Brophy, show that the number of contracts in Clare has dropped from 31, covering 2,610 beds at the end of February 2025, to 18 contracts with 1,041 beds by February 2026.

Deputy Cooney said communities across Clare had shown “remarkable generosity” over the past four years. He said people had opened schools, workplaces and community organisations to support those arriving from Ukraine and that this continued a long tradition of welcoming people displaced by conflict.

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“Clare has always stepped up,” he said. “We saw it with Hungarian and Kosovan refugees and we have seen it again over the past four years.”

Deputy Cooney also said the contribution of Ukrainian nationals should be recognised. “Communities across Clare have shown huge support, but many Ukrainians have also given back through their work, their volunteering and their involvement in local life,” he added.

He said many Ukrainians were now moving on from emergency accommodation. “People are securing homes, entering employment or relocating elsewhere,” he said

Deputy Cooney noted that the return of hotel capacity represented a significant opportunity for the county’s tourism and hospitality sector.

“Clare has lost thousands of tourist bed nights each month since 2022, particularly in North and West Clare where tourism is central to the local economy,” he said. “The reopening of this accommodation will support local businesses, increase visitor capacity and help protect jobs.”

He called on Government to ensure the transition was actively managed.

“It is vital that the return of this bed stock is coordinated and supported so that results are delivered quickly,” he said. “I have asked the Minister to outline what engagement is taking place with local authorities, Fáilte Ireland and Tourism Ireland to ensure this capacity is fully used.”

He added that targeted promotional campaigns “may be necessary to drive visitor numbers in areas where this returning accommodation will make a real difference”.

Responding, Minister Brophy confirmed what he described as a significant reduction in the State’s reliance on contracted accommodation. He said the number of people in such accommodation had fallen from a peak of 60,000 in November 2023 to about 19,200.

He said the Government was continuing to work towards reducing and ultimately ending the use of emergency accommodation. “Our priority remains the safety and security of those fleeing conflict, but the release of accommodation back to the market will support local economies,” he said.

Deputy Cooney said Clare must be well placed to take advantage of the returning capacity. “This is a real opportunity for Clare’s tourism sector, but it must be supported with clear coordination and strong promotion so that the benefits are felt across our communities,” he concluded.