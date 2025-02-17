Radisson launches first ‘Red’ brand hotel in Ireland

Radisson RED Galway has opened its doors, making it the first property of the bold, upscale brand in Ireland.

In Galway’s newest neighbourhood, Crown Square, an impressive development between Monivea Road and Joyce’s Road, and close to Galway’s city centre, Radisson RED incorporates art, music and fashion to create an unforgettable stay for guests, and is an excellent fit for this famously cultural city.

Developed by the Rhatigan Group, who have previously developed the Radisson Blu Royal Hotel & Spa and Dublin Royal Convention Centre in Dublin city centre, and designed by renowned Dublin-based architects Henry J. Lyons, Radisson RED Galway offers an inviting atmosphere, blending upscale design with a fun, relaxed vibe.

The open-plan layout creates a seamless flow between spaces, with thoughtfully-designed shared areas that foster connection and interaction. Central to the space is an interactive bar, complemented by a cosy lounge area, perfect for unwinding or socialising, and an outdoors south-facing terrace. The colour palette is rich and sophisticated, featuring deep dark walnut tones, vibrant reds, and elegant brass highlights, while the antique mirror accents and brass rod feature staircase add an extra layer of character and charm.

The 177 guestrooms and suites reflect the hotel’s signature aesthetic, where bold design meets functionality. Each room has a playful yet sophisticated approach, featuring vibrant colour palettes, chic furnishings, and striking artwork. It offers an immersive experience with cutting-edge technology as well as unique touches that speak to the region’s rich cultural heritage. The rooms are designed for both relaxation and productivity, featuring large windows that let natural light fill the space.

Radisson RED Galway introduces a series of advanced features that cater to the tech-savvy traveller. Guests can enjoy seamless check-in and check-out through kiosks, allowing for a smooth arrival and a fast departure. In addition, wireless charging points are strategically placed throughout the hotel and guest rooms are equipped with Chromecast technology.

The Claddagh Bar & Grill is Radisson RED Galway’s dynamic, modern restaurant, located on the ground floor. It is a relaxed space, offering a stylish dining experience with a focus on Irish ingredients. The space is open plan with cosy corners and large tables for group dining and is ideal for enjoying food or cocktails in a relaxed yet sophisticated setting.

Lena’s Rooftop Bar & Restaurant is located on the top floor. This destination restaurant and bar seating 140 guests, with panoramic views of Galway Bay and the city, has a refined but approachable menu of quality classical cooking, and a strong focus on local ingredients. This is a restaurant for everyone — perfect for date night, Sunday lunch with the family, tourists, and locals alike.

Padraic Rhatigan, principal of the Rhatigan Group, says, “We are proud to be bringing this new high-quality destination hotel to our home city of Galway. Radisson RED is a great fit for our city, and we are looking forward to revealing the standout design and sophisticated offering in Galway.”

Radisson RED Galway features nine versatile meeting rooms spread across two floors, with over 400 square metres of meeting and event space. Blending contemporary design with state-of-the-art technology, the property provides the perfect setting for a wide range of events, from corporate meetings to creative workshops and social gatherings. On the ground floor, a private meeting room provides a focused environment for small reunions, while the adjacent Writers Room is a semi-private networking space designed to encourage social interaction and creativity. With its inviting atmosphere and stylish décor, this space is ideal for informal meetings, where guests can relax, engage, and connect over coffee or light refreshments.

The lower ground floor is home to the Tribe Suite, a spacious and versatile room that can cater to up to 220 guests in a theatre-style setting, perfect for a large conference, presentation, or seminar. With its expansive size and audiovisual facilities, the suite ensures any event will be both impactful and memorable. In addition to the Tribe Suite, the lower ground floor features three boardrooms and two large breakout event spaces, providing additional flexibility and ideal for networking sessions, workshops, or casual events. The space is equipped with a private bar, perfect for mingling after a productive day of meetings. The carefully-designed booth seating allows guests a comfortable space to collaborate or take an informal break.

Just a few minutes’ drive from Galway City, Radisson RED Galway is also located next to the motorways that connect the city with Dublin and Limerick.