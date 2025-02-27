Ukrainian President meets Taoiseach during Shannon stopover

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has met with Taoiseach Micheál Martin during a stopover at Shannon Airport this afternoon.

Mr Zelenskyy is on his way to Washington to meet US President Donald Trump tomorrow.

The Taoiseach said he had a ‘very warm’ and ‘very good’ meeting with Mr Zelensky.

- Advertisement -

Mr Martin said Mr Zelenskyy thanked the people of Ireland “for our sustained support for the people of Ukraine.”

The Taoiseach said they discussed how any peace deal to end the three-year war must be “sustainable, comprehensive and durable.”

Mr Martin also said that EU membership would give Ukraine some security guarantees but added economically, “it opens up a number of opportunities.”

He added that he wished President Zelenskyy well in his talks with Mr Trump.