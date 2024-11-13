M18 motorway reopens after earlier collision

The M18 motorway has reopened following a road traffic collision this evening.

The single-vehicle accident occurred at around 7.30pm in the northbound carriageway just past the junction 14 interchange at Barefield.

Gardaí, National Ambulance Service paramedics as well as units of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service from Ennis and Shannon stations responded to the incident.

The motorway was closed so that emergency services could safely deal with the incident.

The vehicle is understood to have collided with a crash barrier. The driver was assessed at the scene by paramedics and taken to hospital for further examination but it’s understood this was just a precautionary measure.

The M18 was closed at junction 14 and traffic diverted onto the old Ennis to Galway road from where motorists could rejoin the motorway via Crusheen. Once the scene had been cleared of debris and the car safely recovered, the motorway was reopened again.