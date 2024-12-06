Coast Guard seeking owner of vessel moored at Ballina

The Irish Coast Guard is seeking the public’s assistance locating the owner of a vessel moored on the River Shannon at Ballina and which was reported to be taking on water earlier today.

Volunteers from the Killaloe unit of the Coast Guard were tasked at 9 o’clock this morning to assess a vessel which at the time was tied alongside at Ballina Quay close to Killaloe Bridge.

Efforts were made for almost two hours by Coast Guard personnel, using a number of pumps, to remove water from the vessel however their efforts were unsuccessful. When there was no more was stood down shortly after 11.00am.

The vessel is currently secured to the cleats at Ballina Quay and is being monitored.

The Irish Coast Guard’s marine rescue coordination centre in Valentia coordinated the effort and were updated on the situation.

Killaloe Coast Guard is now trying to locate the owner of the vessel.

“If any of our (Facebook) followers know the owner of this vessel can you please reach out and inform them of the situation,” a spokesperson said.