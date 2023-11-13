Body found washed up on Aran Islands

Human remains have been discovered washed up on one of the Aran Islands.

The discovery was made at around 2.00pm today by volunteers from the Inis Oírr unit of the Irish Coast Guard. The land-based team is managed by the Doolin unit of the volunteer service.

The body was located on the shoreline on the southwestern side of the smallest of the Aran Islands. Gardaí were notified before the remains were transported to Inis Oírr pier.

From there, the body was taken by the Aran Islands RNLI lifeboat to Rossaveal and onward from there to the mortuary at University Hospital Galway where a post-mortem examination will be carried out.

The identity or gender of the deceased has not yet been established and it’s expected that Gardaí will be depending on DNA analysis to confirm an identification.

While there’s no indication of who the person might be, searches had been ongoing in North Clare for a student missing from Limerick while a woman is also reported to be missing from Galway.