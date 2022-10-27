Killaloe Coast Guard and Rescue 115 in missing person search

The Killaloe unit of the Irish Coast Guard and Shannon-based search and rescue helicopter have been involved in the search for a missing man in Tipperary.

The volunteer Coast Guard unit from Killaloe, Co Clare was tasked on Wednesday evening and requested to conduct searches for 83-year-old Jim Carey, who went missing from his home in Newtown, Co. Tipperary on Wednesday morning. It’s understood he was last seen at around 8am.

- Advertisement -

Gardaí also requested assistance from Tipperary Civil Defence and Tipperary Search and Rescue were also tasked to help with the search.

Gardaí are also seeking the public’s assistance in tracing Mr Carey who is described as being 6 foot 2 inches in height with a slim build. He has grey hair and was wearing a flat cap at the time he went missing. Jim was also last seen wearing a navy jacket, beige trousers and dark coloured shoes.

Gardaí and Jim’s family are concerned for his welfare.

Anyone who may have information that can assist Gardaí in locating Jim is asked to contact Nenagh Garda Station on 067 50450, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda Station.