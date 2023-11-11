Search continues for missing student in North Clare

A major search was carried out in North Clare today for a young man reported missing from Limerick earlier last weekend.

The college student is understood to be in his early 20s and from mainland Europe.

Gardaí mounted a search for the young man after they established that he had been seen in the North Clare area.

- Advertisement -

Members of the Doolin and Kilkee units of the Irish Coast Guard were requested to assist in the operation along with volunteers from Clare Civil Defence.

The Shannon based Irish Coast Guard helicopter, Rescue 115, joined the search this morning. The helicopter crew carried out a comprehensive search along the coastline from Doolin south to Quilty.

Coast Guard and Civil Defence personnel carried out a cliff top search however the operation was stood down when there was no trace of the missing man.

Searches will continue however the weather is expected to deteriorate in the coming days which could hamper efforts.