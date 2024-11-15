Search continues for missing woman as Gardaí reissue appeal

Gardaí have renewed their appeal for the public’s assistance in tracing the whereabouts of a 45-year-old woman who has been missing from Mallow, County Cork since Friday, 8th November 2024.

It’s now believed that Christina McEvoy may have travelled to Co Clare last weekend. Her car was only located near Liscannor on Tuesday November 12th resulting in a major search being launched.

Gardaí and volunteers from the Doolin unit of the Irish Coast Guard were initially mobilised to conduct as search of the local area. Clare Civil Defence was also requested to assist and a drone team was dispatched from their Ennis base.

Land, air and searches were conducted along the coastline in the area where the woman’s car was found. While sea conditions were calm, visibility in the area has been very poor in recent days.

On Thursday, members of the Killaloe unit of the Irish Coast Guard sent another drone search team. Volunteers from Kilkee Coast Guard also joined the search today.

Additional search teams are due to join the ongoing effort tomorrow.

When Gardaí first issued an appeal for information about Ms McEvoy’s whereabouts, it wasn’t know that she might have travelled to Clare.

Gardaí have reissued their original appeal for the public’s help and have issued a description of the missing woman.

A Garda spokesperson said: “Christina McEvoy, is described as being approximately 5’7” in height with a slim build, dark hair and brown eyes.

Christina’s car, a Blue Honda Jazz Hatchback 12D20028, was found parked at Kilconnell, Liscannor, Co Clare on Tuesday, 12th November 2024.”

“An Garda Síochána is appealing for anyone with any information on this car between the 8/11/2024 and the 12/11/2024. Gardaí and Christina’s family are concerned for her well-being.

Anyone with any information on Christina’s whereabouts is asked to contact Mallow Garda on (022) 31450, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station,” the spokesperson added.