One hospitalised following Ennis road collision

One man has been taken to hospital following a road traffic collision in Ennis this evening.

The two-car crash occurred at around 8.00pm at Lifford outside Ennis General Hospital and just yards from the local National Ambulance Service station.

It’s understood that a staff member going to work in the hospital was stopped to turn into the campus when her car was struck from behind.

Ambulance paramedics were quick to respond to the incident while two units of the fire brigade from Ennis and local Gardaí also attended the scene. Paramedics assessed a number of people at the scene however they were all found to be shaken but otherwise uninjured.

Gardaí are investigating the possibility that the driver of the second car may have suffered a medical episode before the collision. The man was transported to University Hospital Limerick for further assessment.