Planning permission granted for Ennis Data Centre Campus

An Bord Pleanála today notified Clare County Council of its decision to grant planning permission for a Data Centre Campus consisting of 6 data centre halls and associated site works at Tooreen, Tulla Road, Ennis, Co. Clare.

This decision concluded the appeal of Clare County Council’s grant of permission to Art Data Centres Limited on planning reference P21/757 on 8th August 2022 and represents a significant milestone in the development of this strategic site.

The planning permission also gives effect to the Government Statement on the Role of Data Centres in Ireland’s Enterprise Strategy and delivers on key objectives of the Clare County Development Plan 2023-2029.

Pat Dowling, Chief Executive of Clare County Council, said, “I welcome the decision of An Bord Pleanála today on this important proposal for Ennis, County Clare, and indeed the region. Clare County Council through its Planning Department and Economic Development Directorate have worked over the last 10 years to identify and bring forward a plan-led approach for a development of this scale.

This decision gives effect to a strategic objective of the Council to enable the delivery of a data centre of regional and national scale in line with Government objectives.”