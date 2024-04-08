€480k of drugs seized at Shannon Airport

A woman in her 60s has been arrested following the seizure almost half a million euro worth of drugs at Shannon Airport yesterday.

The haul, uncovered by officers from Revenue Customs officers as a result of risk profiling, was made up of suspected cannabis estimated to be worth around €480,000 subject to analysis.

In total, Customs officers seized 23 kgs of herbal cannabis and 3.3 kgs of cannabis resin. The drugs were discovered within the baggage of a passenger who had disembarked a flight from Faro, Portugal.

A woman was later arrested by Gardaí and is being detained under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996 at a Garda Station in the Clare area.

Investigations are ongoing.

A spokesperson for Revenue said: “This seizure is part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting organised crime groups and the importation, sale and supply of illegal drugs. If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on 1800 295 295.”