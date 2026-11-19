Clare Older People’s Council has won the Community Road Safety Award for Vulnerable Road Users category at the Leading Lights in Road Safety Awards 2026.

The Clare Older People’s Council, supported by Clare County Council as part of the Clare Age Friendly Programme, claimed the prize in the awards organised by the Road Safety Authority (RSA).

These annual awards recognise and celebrate the outstanding contributions of individuals, groups and organisations across Ireland who promote road safety and encourage safer road user behaviour.

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The Clare initiative, led by the Clare Older People’s Council and supported by the Clare Age Friendly Programme and the Clare Local Community Safety Partnership (LCSP), focused on improving road safety and accessibility for older people and other vulnerable road users throughout County Clare.

Through Clare Older People’s Council’s collaboration with local communities, Clare County Council and the An Garda Síochána, the winning initiative highlighted barriers to safe mobility and promoted practical improvements to enhance pedestrian safety and accessibility.

The award will be formally presented at the 17th Leading Lights in Road Safety Awards Ceremony on Wednesday, December 9, 2026, in the Cusack Suite, Croke Park Stadium, Dublin.

Cathaoirleach of Clare County Council, Cllr Joe Killeen, said, “This award is a wonderful recognition of the commitment and dedication shown by Clare Older People’s Council in advocating for safer roads and communities. The initiative demonstrates the importance of listening to the experiences of older people and ensuring their voices help shape safer, more accessible environments for everyone.”

Shanelle Waring, Clare Age Friendly Programme Manager, said, “We are delighted to receive this national recognition. The Clare Older People’s Council has been instrumental in identifying road safety and accessibility issues affecting older people across the county. This award is a testament to the power of collaboration between older people, communities and statutory agencies in creating safer places for people of all ages.”

Niamh Wiley, Clare Local Community Safety Partnership Co-ordinator, said, “The Clare LCSP is proud to support initiatives that improve safety, inclusion and quality of life within our communities. This award highlights the positive impact that can be achieved when community members and agencies work together to address local road safety concerns.”