Gardaí and RSA issue holiday road safety message

An Garda Síochána and the Road Safety Authority (RSA) are appealing to every motorist to never drive under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Ahead of the national holiday, drivers and all other road users are being reminded to plan ahead and organise a safe way home if socialising over the coming days.

Anyone who is intending to socialise and have drinks at any point over the long weekend needs to leave their car at home – arrange a designated driver among friends, pre-book a taxi, use public transport where possible or fix up a lift home from someone they trust who will not be under the influence.

At no point is it safe or acceptable to get behind the wheel of a vehicle after having an intoxicant like alcohol or drugs.

Walking home or cycling under the influence of alcohol or drugs can also put you and other road users at risk.

In the 10 weeks since the turn of the year, 33 people have been killed in fatal road traffic collisions on the roads in Ireland.

An extensive Garda Roads Policing Operation which will take place throughout this St. Patrick’s Bank Holiday Weekend, got underway at 7am this morning and will run until 7am on Tuesday, 18th March 2025.

Every member of An Garda Síochána on-duty this long weekend will be out conducting road traffic enforcement activity.

We will be focussed on targeting the four offences that are proven to cause fatal and serious collisions:

Intoxicated driving

Speeding

Using your mobile phone

Not wearing a seatbelt.

Bank Holiday Weekends are the busiest periods on Irish roads, and the potential to be involved in a serious or fatal road traffic collision is therefore higher during this time.

As Ireland’s national public holiday, people will be planning to gather together to attend the many St. Patrick’s Day festivities and celebrations due to take place nationwide throughout the weekend.

Gardaí will be placing a particular emphasis on detecting those driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs this weekend.

Minister for Transport, Darragh O’Brien T.D said, “Road safety is a priority for this Government and we are determined to reduce the fatalities and serious injuries have devastated so many families and communities across Ireland.

“A range of legislative measures, including the recent reduction in speed limits on rural, local roads, and the introduction of mandatory roadside testing for drugs as well as for alcohol in any driver involved in a serious collision, will help us progress towards the achievement of Vision Zero by 2050.

“We must continue to work together to ensure the safety of all road users and all in our communities.”

Chief Superintendent, Jane Humphries of the Garda National Roads Policing Bureau said, “On every day of 2024, Gardaí arrested at least one driver every hour for driving while intoxicated. While drug driving is a major concern, the vast majority of the thousands of people detected and arrested for intoxicated driving during the past year were under the influence of alcohol.

“This weekend will be a big social one for lots of people and we are here to keep the public safe, but we also need everyone’s help to achieve this. Under no circumstances should you get into your car and drive if you have consumed drink or drugs.

“That decision can either take your life, go on to define it or lead to someone else losing theirs.”

Michael Rowland, Director of Research, Standards and Assurance at the Road Safety Authority said, “Intoxicated driving significantly increases your crash risk. It also carries a serious penalty of a driving disqualification and fine.

“We know that the vast majority of drivers in Ireland plan ahead when socialising – arranging lifts, taxis or taking public transport, and we want to commend and thank them for this.

“Our 2024 survey of 1,000 drivers in Ireland however, indicates that a minority, one in ten, still report driving after drinking in the last 12 months.

“Last year, four people died and 12 were seriously injured in road traffic collisions over the St Patrick’s bank holiday weekend.

“We are asking all road users to take care when out and about this weekend, make plans to avoid intoxicated driving, and to speak up if you see anyone about to drive while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.”