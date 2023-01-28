Coast Guard assists vessel in difficulty on Lough Derg

The Killaloe unit of the Irish Coast Guard was called out this morning to assist a vessel reported to have suffered engine problems on Lough Derg.

At 11:15am, the volunteer unit was alerted by watch officers at the Irish Coast Guard’s marine rescue sub centre on Valentia Island in Kerry and requested to launch and locate a cruiser with two persons on board north of Two Mile Gate on the Clare shore of Lough Derg.

The vessel was heading north on the lake when it lost engine power and began drifting. The crew on board dropped anchor before running aground and then called the Coast Guard for assistance.

A Coast Guard boat crew launched from Killaloe while a shore team travelled to Annacarriga Harbour by road where they made visual contact with the casualty vessel.

By 11:45am, the rescue crew was alongside the vessel and found that both persons on board were safe and wearing lifejackets. A Coast Guard crew member went on board and a tow line was set up.

The vessel was taken on tow back to Annacarriga Harbour where the shore team assisted in the safe mooring of the vessel.