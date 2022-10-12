Lone sailor rescued after running aground on lake

The Lough Derg RNLI lifeboat was launched on Tuesday afternoon to assist a lone sailor on a yacht that had run aground at the northwestern end of the lake.

At 4.45pm the volunteer crew set off from their base in Dromineer after being alerted by the Irish Coast Guard. Watch officers at the marine rescue sub centre on Valentia Island in Kerry provided the lifeboat crew with coordinates for the casualty vessel which was reported to be in the area of Bonaveen Point.

The lifeboat arrived on scene about 20 minutes after launching and the crew quickly located the casualty the 36ft vessel aground at Fowler Island, north of Bonaveen Point on the County Galway shore.

Two local people in a lake boat, who had been standing off in safe water, approached the lifeboat crew. They informed the RNLI volunteers that they had called for assistance after they were unable to assist the person on board the yacht. They expressed their concern for the skipper on the yacht, who had been aground for the three hours and who they could not safely take off under the conditions due to the casualty’s limited mobility. They had attempted to approach the yacht but damaged their propeller on rocks that extend 30 metres from Fowler Island into the lake.

Coast Guard watch officers offered to have the casualty airlifted from his vessel but the RNLI volunteers on scene felt that an airlift would prove difficult due to the location and the height of the mast on the yacht. Studying their lake charts and using their local knowledge, the lifeboat volunteers planned a route to the yacht with the intention of evacuating the casualty themselves.

The helm requested crew take up positions in the bow, port and starboard, to take soundings and to report sightings of hazards in the water. The RNLI helm lifted one engine and skilfully navigated a course around rocks to the casualty vessel.

At 5.41pm the lifeboat reached the stern of the casualty vessel. An RNLI volunteer boarded the yacht to assist the skipper, and with an RNLI volunteer in the bow of the lifeboat, they helped the casualty transfer to the lifeboat.

Once the lifeboat had returned to safe waters, RNLI volunteers assessed the casualty for any injuries. The casualty was feeling cold but otherwise well. By 6.00pm, the lifeboat had arrived at Cloondavaun Harbour and left the casualty in the care of their friend. The two people in their lake boat arrived safely to shore ahead of the lifeboat.

Catherine Gleeson, Deputy Launching Authority at Lough Derg RNLI advises boat users to ‘carry a means of communication and let someone know your destination and your planned time of arrival’.