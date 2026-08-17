Blue Light Award for Jim O’Neill and Rescue 115 colleagues

Shannon-based search and rescue helicopter winch/paramedic Jim O’Neill has been honoured for a second time in just a few weeks when he and his Rescue 115 colleagues received a Blue Light Award at the weekend.

The inaugural Blue Light Awards celebrated the vital contribution of frontline emergency, security and Blue Light services, encompassing statutory, voluntary and community-based organisations.

Jim O’Neill and his Shannon-based Rescue 115 colleagues had been shortlisted for were ultimately presented with the Bravery & Courage Award.

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On 14 December 2025, 14 crew members were rescued from the 350-tonne fishing vessel Fastnet after it suffered engine failure shortly after departing Dingle Harbour.

With a conventional sea rescue impossible due to the vessel’s hazardous position and shallow water, watch officers at the Irish Coast Guard’s marine rescue coordination centre at Valentia in Kerry, coordinated a major multi-agency response involving Valentia RNLI, Dingle Coast Guard, the Irish Naval Service, local fishing vessels and Rescue 115 from Shannon.

In near-gale-force winds and heavy Atlantic seas, the vessel was driven onto rocks at Binn Bán, leaving it at serious risk of capsizing or breaking apart.

Captain Robert Goodbody, Co-Pilot Paraic Slattery (also a Lough Derg RNLI lifeboat volunteer), Winch Operator Eamonn O’Broin and Winch Paramedic James O’Neill undertook an exceptionally challenging aerial winching operation in extremely hazardous conditions, successfully evacuating all 14 crew members.

In July, Jim received was named the 2026 recipient of the Billy Deacon Award for he and his colleagues brave actions during the same incident in Dingle. The prestigious annual accolade recognises outstanding bravery by winch paramedics and/or winch operators from the UK and Irish regions.

Meanwhile, the Killaloe unit of the Irish Coast Guard was shortlisted in the Contribution to Diversity category recognising its educational partnership with the Midwest School for the Deaf.

The initiative saw Coast Guard volunteers deliver an accessible water safety and emergency services workshop to deaf pupils, including information on contacting emergency services using the text service.

The session incorporated Irish Sign Language (ISL), subtitled videos and practical, hands-on demonstrations, ensuring that the pupils could fully participate and engage with the lifesaving information being delivered.

For the Irish Coast Guard, accessibility and inclusion are a critical part of its commitment to the communities it serves. The enactment of the Irish Sign Language Act 2017 further underscores the importance of ensuring that emergency information and services are accessible to all linguistic and cultural minorities.

Among the other organisations and people with Clare links shortlisted were Shannon Airport Fire & Rescue; Irish Cave Rescue Organisation (stores located in Clare) and Chief Superintendent Aileen Magner.

The Ireland Blue Light Awards were launched earlier this year at the Emergency Services & Military Expo at the RDS, organised by Out of the Blue Training in partnership with the Little Blue Heroes Foundation. The scheme is modelled on the Blue Light Awards that have been held in Northern Ireland since 2024, now expanding recognition to the southern part of the country for the first time.

Nominations were open to members of An Garda Síochána, the National Ambulance Service, the Fire Services, the Defence Forces, the Irish Coast Guard, the RNLI, Mountain Rescue, the Irish Prison Service, Civil Defence, and other voluntary and community-based frontline organisations. Following a deadline extension driven by overwhelming interest, entries closed on 7 June.

Every submission was rigorously evaluated by an independent judging panel strictly against the official awards criteria. To preserve the highest standard of excellence, shortlist decisions were made entirely on merit—meaning the number of finalists naturally varies across categories to reflect only those entries that met this exacting benchmark.

The Blue Light Awards celebrate the incredible individuals and teams who serve in our emergency services across the UK & Ireland. From the front lines to behind the scenes, these awards shine a light on the unwavering dedication, resilience, and bravery of our Blue Light community.

With regional events held throughout the year, culminating in a prestigious national Grand Final, we’re proud to honour those who go above and beyond to keep our communities safe.