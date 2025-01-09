Killaloe Coast Guard locate empty kayak on River Shannon

A search operation was mounted on the River Shannon in East Clare this afternoon after an empty kayak was seen drifting towards the ESB’s hydroelectric power station at Ardnacrusha.

The Killaloe unit of the Irish Coast Guard unit as tasked around 2.00pm after the service had received a report from a member of the public.

Watch officers at the Coast Guard’s marine rescue coordination centre on Valentia Island in Kerry requested volunteers for the Killaloe unit to mobilise and investigate the matter.

Two Coast Guard crews, who had already been out assisting with transportation of HSE staff since early morning, quickly responded to Ardnacrusha and commenced a search in low visibility conditions. They located the kayak drifting close to Ardnacrusha Bridge.

It’s understood that no person has been reported missing in the area and there were no items or any other indication that anyone had been on board the kayak.

The findings were reported back to the watch officers in Valentia while local Gardaí were also informed.

At 4.00pm, volunteers were stood down from the search and returned to transporting duties.

Killaloe Coast Guard volunteers have been tasked in recent days with providing assistance to the HSE.

Crews have been using 4×4’s and all-terrain vehicle (ATV) to transport HSE staff ensure to and from hospitals in the locality.

Volunteers will continue this work again tonight and resume tomorrow morning also.