Lough Derg RNLI assists rower suffering from fatigue

The Lough Derg RNLI Lifeboat was tasked this afternoon to assist a rower reporting to be struggling with fatigue.

At 1:55pm, the Dromineer-based Lough Derg RNLI Lifeboat crew launched to a location Parkers Point. The wind was southeasterly, Force 4 while visibility was reported to be good but decreasing to moderate with rain and mist.

At 2:10pm lifeboat volunteers arrived on scene. The casualty had remained in his canoe and sought shelter close to the shore at Parker’s Point on the Tipperary shore.

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Due to known hazards at the location, the helm asked the crew to prepare to anchor and veer down to rescue the casualty and take him to safety.

Once the casualty was safely onboard the lifeboat, RNLI volunteers brought in the canoe. The casualty was taken to Garrykennedy Harbour, where he was later met by friends.

Commenting on the callout, Aoife Kennedy, Launching Authority at Lough Derg RNLI said: ‘the casualty made the correct decision to request immediate assistance when he realised he needed help.

Remember, the RNLI advises rowers to row in company, check local weather before setting out, carry a reliable means of communication like a VHF radio or waterproof mobile phone, and know how to ‘Float to Live’ if capsized or immersed in cold or deep water.’