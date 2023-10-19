Ryanair unveils winter schedule from Shannon

Ryanair has announced details of its Shannon winter 23/24 schedule with 18 routes and plans to base a third aircraft at the airport.

The low-coast carrier has also increased frequencies on another 6 popular routes, including Alicante, Krakow, Lanzarote, Malaga, Tenerife and Wroclaw, offering customers in the mid-west even more route choice at the lowest fares when booking their winter breaks.

Ryanair will base 1 new Boeing 737-8200(MAX) ‘Gamechanger; aircraft at Shannon for winter 23/24, bringing its total Shannon-based fleet to 3, representing a $300m investment and supporting over 1,000 local jobs, including 30 new high-paid pilot and cabin crew jobs. Ryanair’s Gamechanger aircraft are highly sought after by airports throughout Europe as they reduce CO2 emissions by 16%, noise emissions by 40%, and carry 4% more passengers.

Ryanair says its Shannon winter 23/24 schedule will deliver:

1 new Gamchager aircraft (3 a/c in total)

$300m investment in Shannon

18 routes, incl. new Faro & Liverpool routes

Increased freq. on 6 routes – Alicante, Krakow, Lanzarote, Malaga, Tenerife & Wroclaw

Over 1,000 local jobs, incl. 300 highly paid pilot, cabin crew and engineer jobs

Shannon traffic grows to over 1.4m passengers p.a.

Ryanair has operated to/from Shannon for the past 35 years, carrying over 18 million passengers to date and has invested heavily in the region, including its state-of-the-art 3-bay maintenance facility – a €10 million investment – which created 200 high-skill local jobs.

Ryanair’s Director of Digital & Marketing, Dara Brady, said: “It is great to be in Shannon announcing more growth, investment and jobs for the mid-west with the launch of Ryanair’s winter 23/24 schedule. With 18 routes on offer, including our new Faro and Liverpool routes for winter, our mid-west customers can avail of a wide range of winter sun or exciting city breaks at Ryanair’s infamously low fares.

To support this growth, Ryanair will base 1 new Gamechanger aircraft at Shannon Airport for winter 23/24, bringing our total fleet at Shannon Airport to 3 aircraft. Our highly sought-after Gamechangers represent the newest tech aircraft available, reducing CO2 emissions by 16% and noise emissions by 40%, as well as carrying 4% more passengers. This not only represents a $300m investment and creates 30 new jobs in Shannon, but demonstrates our long-term commitment to Shannon Airport and the mid-west region.

Efficient operations and competitive airport charges provide the foundation from which Ryanair can deliver long-term traffic growth and increased connectivity. We have worked directly with our partners at Shannon Airport to agree terms which will deliver growth and investment, including the opening of our €10 million maintenance facility in May last year – our first in Ireland – and improved services for those that live, work, or wish to visit the mid-west region of Ireland.”

Speaking at the launch of Ryanair’s Winter Schedule for Shannon Airport, Mary Considine, CEO of The Shannon Airport Group said: “We are delighted to welcome Ryanair’s exciting winter schedule for Shannon Airport, including the addition of an extra aircraft and 18 routes, among them new winter routes to Liverpool and Faro. This announcement is a testament to our strong partnership with Ryanair. Their investment, supporting over 1,000 jobs, highlights their significant economic impact. We look forward to continuing our partnership with them, providing increased connectivity for business and leisure throughout the winter months.”

To celebrate Ryanair’s Shannon winter 23/24 schedule and its new Faro and Liverpool winter routes, the airline has launched a limited-time seat sale with fares available from just €29.99 available only at www.ryanair.com.