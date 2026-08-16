Starlink now on all Aer Lingus transatlantic flights from Shannon Airport

Aer Lingus is accelerating the rollout of Starlink Wi-Fi across its fleet, as customers embrace the introduction of the free, innovative technology to stream, work and game onboard at 35,000 feet.

Aer Lingus introduced Starlink on its first aircraft, Airbus A330 EI-EIN, back in March 2026, giving customers access to free, high-speed, low-latency internet in the air. Since then, the airline has continued its Starlink rollout and now all transatlantic flights to and from Shannon Airport are equipped with Starlink.

Powered by a constellation of thousands of satellites in low Earth orbit, Starlink delivers download speeds of up to 500+ Mbps, allowing customers to seamlessly stream content, work remotely, shop online, and even game while they’re flying using multiple devices.

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Ensuring customers can make the most of the free onboard Wi-Fi, Aer Lingus has also introduced IMG’s inflight 24/7 live sports channel Sport 24. This means customers can seamlessly watch premium sporting content as they fly. As the summer of sport continues, customers can connect to Sport 24 on their personal devices, to watch football’s most popular leagues, world cups, golf majors, tennis grand slams, American sports, and more as they fly.

Since its introduction back in March, the customer response to Starlink has been overwhelmingly positive. Aer Lingus’ Starlink-enabled aircraft are tracking 27 points higher than the rest of the fleet in customer feedback on connectivity. On average, 85% of passengers connect during each flight, often on multiple devices. On some flights, customers have collectively used up to 950GB of data, enough to stream more than 300 hours of HD content while crossing the Atlantic.

In response to the overwhelmingly positive feedback from customers, Aer Lingus is further progressing its Starlink rollout programme throughout the summer. Aer Lingus expects 100% of the long-haul fleet to be equipped by the end of 2026.

Aer Lingus’ Starlink installations are being carried out by the airline’s maintenance and engineering teams in its Hangar 6 facility at Dublin Airport.

Susanne Carberry, Chief Customer Officer, Aer Lingus, said: “The response from our customers since launching Starlink has been exceptionally positive. It’s clear that staying connected while travelling matters to them, whether flying for business, leisure or to visit friends and family. Customers enjoying free broadband at 35,000 feet at speeds that are the equivalent, if not better, than those they enjoy at home. We’re delighted to be bringing this technology to more aircraft across our fleet as we continue to evolve and enhance the inflight experience for our customers.”

For more travel information, visit Starlink Wi-Fi – Aer Lingus.