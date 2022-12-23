One injured in East Clare road collision

One person has been taken to hospital following a road traffic collision near Tulla this afternoon.

The crash occurred shortly after midday on the R352 Ennis to Scariff road at Moymore where a van and car collided at a staggered junction.

Gardaí responded to the scene while National Ambulance Service paramedics from the local area were also requested to attend as first responders until an ambulance reached the scene.

On arrival, they found the driver of the car to be uninjured while a passenger in the van also appeared to have escaped injury. The driver of the van however was reported to be injured and trapped in the vehicle so the fire service was requested to attend.

Two units of Clare County Fire and Rescue Service from Ennis station responded to the scene and used cutting equipment to remove the driver’s door so that the injured driver could be safety removed.

The woman was handed into the care of ambulance paramedics and later taken to University Hospital Limerick for treatment. Her injuries are not believed to be serious.

The road remained closed until both vehicles had been removed and the scene cleared of debris. The R352 was reopened at around 1.45pm.

Gardaí are investigating the circumstances of the collision.