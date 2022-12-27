Tusla Career Opportunities across Clare in 2023

Tusla – Child and Family Agency has confirmed a wide range of upcoming career opportunities in social work, social care, and administration across the country in 2023.

Tusla works in partnership with children, families and communities to ensure that children are supported, protected, and connected to people who can safeguard and promote their wellbeing.

Speaking about the recruitment campaign for 2023 Rosarii Mannion – National Director of People and Change, Tusla, said: “We are currently looking for people who want to learn from new experiences and build their career in a dynamic and rewarding work environment.

Working in Tusla offers structured opportunities for both personal growth and career development. We have a range of roles available so if you’re considering a career change or a new challenge now is the time to apply. There are many benefits including a permanent position, competitive salary, pension, mentoring and peer support, blended (remote) working options and equal opportunities.”

One social care worker spoke about why she enjoys working for Tusla: “I work in a really good team, with a great Team Leader, who has more than 20 years’ experience. I receive regular supervision, which is essential and reassuring because I have quite a challenging role.

I feel lucky I work where I do because I get great support from my colleagues. Everyone is busy, but if they see that you have had a difficult visit or call for example, your team will always support you.”

Tusla is growing and is looking for people who embody values and behaviours of trust, kindness, respect, and empowerment. Working for Tusla, regardless of the specific role, contributes to supporting vulnerable children and families in communities across Ireland.

There are a wide range of upcoming vacancies in Social Work, Social Care and Administration and you can register now to apply.

Do you think a career in Tusla is for you? Find out more at tusla.ie/careers

Tusla also offers a competitive graduate recruitment programme – find out more at https://www.tusla.ie/graduates

Tusla – Child and Family Agency was established on 1st January 2014 and is the dedicated State agency responsible for improving wellbeing and outcomes for children. It represents the most comprehensive reform of child protection, early intervention and family support services ever undertaken in Ireland.

It is an ambitious move which brings together the former HSE Children and Family Services, Family Support Agency and National Educational Welfare Board as well as incorporating some psychological services and a range of services responding to domestic, sexual and gender-based violence. There are over 5,000 staff working in the Agency.