Two arrested after Lissycasey drugs seizure

Gardaí in Clare will prepare files to the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) after two men were arrested during a recent drugs search in the county.

On Tuesday last, 30th May the Divisional Drugs Unit assisted by detective and uniform Gardaí from Kilrush Garda Station carried out a search under warrant of a house in the Lissycasey area.

During the course of the search approximately €11,860 worth of suspected Cocaine, €2,100 worth of suspected Heroin and a large quantity of prescription tablets were seized.

A 19 year old male and a 29 year old male were arrested and detained under Section 2 of the Drug Trafficking Act at Ennis Garda Station. Both males were released from custody on the 31st May.

Investigation files will now be prepared for submission to the DPP for directions and the suspected controlled substances have been forwarded to Forensic Science Ireland for examination.

This seizure forms part of Operation Tara an enhanced national anti-drugs strategy, which was launched by Garda Commissioner Drew Harris on July 2, 2021.

The focus of Operation Tara is to disrupt, dismantle and prosecute drug trafficking networks, at all levels – international, national, local – involved in the importation, distribution, cultivation, production, local sale and supply of controlled drugs.