Agencies issue Bank Holiday water safety warning

In the aftermath of the recent storm Éowyn and ahead of the St Brigid’s bank holiday weekend; the Irish Coast Guard, RNLI and Water Safety Ireland have issued a joint appeal to remind people to keep water safety front of mind as the risks remain high.

Following damage caused by Storm Éowyn, coupled with the cold temperatures of the water, conditions in and around the water remain hazardous and people should continue to follow water safety advice.

During the storm and red alert warnings, people stayed away from the coast and water activities. However, changes to terrain and coastline may have occurred and people should stay vigilant. Familiar waterside pathways that were previously considered safe may have been undermined and may give way underfoot.

The three maritime organisations are reminding swimmers and walkers that falling unexpectedly into cold water can result in a “cold shock” and prolonged exposure can lead to hypothermia.

The Irish Coast Guard, RNLI and Water Safety Ireland advises all members of the public to ‘Plan and Prepare’ prior to taking part in any water-based activity or coastal walks.

If swimming at this time of year remember:

Water temperatures are still cold at this time of the year – consider wearing a wetsuit, brightly coloured swimming cap, and gloves to stay warm.

Acclimatise slowly and consider a tow float to increase visibility.

Never swim alone and always ensure that a colleague is monitoring your activity.

If coastal walking or exploring remember:

Stay back, stay high, stay dry.

Stay away from edges around the sea, rivers, lakes and canals. Slips and falls happen in all locations.

Always let someone know where you are going and when you expect to be back.

Always take a means of calling for help.

Always check the weather and tides. Getting cut off by the tide is a common cause for emergency calls.

RNLI Regional Water Safety Lead Linda-Gene Byrne said: ‘Nobody is ever too far from the coast or a body of water, so taking preventative action and being mindful of the advice related to the water activity you are taking part in, might save your life or someone else’s.’

‘Plan ahead for your activity and remember that the water is still very cold at this time of year. The coastline may have changed in the recent storm with damage causing potential hazards. Lifeboat crews and Coast Guard teams remain on call, but taking preventative action before you start is always the best option.’

If you see somebody in trouble on the water or along the coast, or think they are in trouble; Dial 999 or 112 or use VHF radio CH 16 and ask for the Coast Guard.