Status Yellow rain warning for Clare

Met Éireann has issued a Status Yellow rain warning for Ireland.

Forecasters say there will be spells of heavy rain on Friday and that it will be blustery at times in areas.

The warning will take effect at 2.00am on Friday and remain in place until 7.00pm.

Met Éireann say possible impacts included:

Localised flooding

Poor visibility

Difficult travelling conditions

The forecast for Friday

Wet and windy tomorrow, with heavy rain becoming widespread across Munster through the morning. Localised flooding possible. It will become drier later in the afternoon with some bright spells. Highest temperatures of 17 to 19 degrees in moderate to fresh and gusty easterly winds veering southwesterly in the afternoon.

