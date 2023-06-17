Update: Status Orange thunderstorm warning for Clare

Update:

Saturday, 4.25pm – Met Éireann has upgraded the earlier Status Yellow thunderstorm warning for Clare to Orange.

The weather service is warning of thunderstorms and very heavy showers producing significant accumulations over short time periods.

Flash flooding

Very difficult travelling conditions with reduced visibility

Power outages

The affected areas including Clare, Cavan, Galway, Leitrim, Longford, Mayo, Roscommon, Sligo, and Westmeath.

The Status Orange warning will remain in effect until 10.00pm this evening.

Earlier: Met Éireann has issued another Status Yellow thunderstorm warning for most of the country including Clare.

The weather service is warning of localised slow-moving showers and thunderstorms with frequent lightning, gusty winds and hail in the most intense storms.

Met Éireann is warning of possible impacts including:

• Flash flooding

• Very difficult travelling conditions with reduced visibility

• Power outages

Affected areas include: Clare, Cavan, Galway, Leitrim, Longford, Mayo, Roscommon, Sligo, and Westmeath.

This latest warning will remain in place until 10.00pm Saturday.

Localised showers with heavy downpours, thunderstorms, gusty winds and a chance of hail.

Forecasters are citing the following as possible impacts

Localised flooding

Tricky road conditions

Frequent lightning

Heavy downpours

Gusty winds

Chance of hail

The other counties that are subject to this latest warning include Carlow, Cavan, Donegal, Galway, Kildare, Kilkenny, Leitrim, Laois, Limerick, Longford, Louth, Mayo, Meath, Monaghan, Offaly, Roscommon, Sligo, Tipperary, Westmeath, Cork and Kerry..

The warning takes effect at midday and will remain valid until 11 o’clock this (Saturday) evening.