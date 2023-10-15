Flights resume at Shannon Airport after earlier suspension

Live Updates:

12.00pm – An airport spokesperson said: “Passengers are advised to check with their airline as to the status of their flights as some delays may continue throughout the day. We appreciate your understanding this morning.”

11.48am – Shannon Airport has reopened for operations after being forced to close due to fog early this morning.

Holding aircraft will begin landing again shortly and aircraft that diverted to other airports have begun to reposition to Shannon.

10.20am – United Airlines flight UA-976 from Newark, New Jersey has now diverted to Dublin Airport.

Earlier: Shannon Airport has been closed temporarily as a result of heavy fog.

While it’s very unusual for the airport to be affected by fog, it’s the second time in a week that management have been forced to suspend operations at Shannon. The airport was also closed last Monday as a result of poor visibility.

It’s understood that the heavy fog, combined with ongoing resurfacing works on an airport taxiway, have resulted in the decision to close the airport.

No flights have landed at Shannon so far today while any scheduled inbound services have diverted to Cork and Dublin airports.

Aer Lingus flights EI-110 from New York and EI-134 from Boston, which were due to land at 5.40am and 6.00am respectively, circled for a time in the hope that the fog might clear before both diverted to Dublin.

Ryanair flights FR-2072 from Girona and FR-93 from London Stansted diverted to Cork while the FR-3257 from Birmingham rerouted to Dublin.

Several departing flight have also been cancelled.

The early morning Ryanair flight FR-4794 to Manchester and Aer Lingus service (EI-380) to London Heathrow.

Ryanair has also cancelled the FR-2073 to Girona; FR-92 to London Stansted and FR-3258 to Birmingham.

In a social media post, a spokesperson said: “As a result of heavy fog, Shannon Airport is temporarily closed. We anticipate some disruption to our schedule this morning. Fog is expected to clear circa 10.00am. All passengers are advised to check with their airlines in advance of travelling to the airport.”