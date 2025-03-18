Shannon tops list of sunniest Irish locations

Why fly abroad for sunshine when you have it in abundance in County Clare already?

According to WeathÉire, Shannon Airport recorded twice its average sunshine total in a week that saw all 25 of Met Eireann’s synoptic stations registering over 30 hours of sunshine.

While the past 7 days brought above normal sunshine amounts across Ireland, the Clare airport was top of the list recording 42.7 hours of sunshine.

With high pressure dominating Ireland’s weather up to and including Thursday, sunshine amounts for the coming week are likely to stay near or above normal.

Wednesday will bring widespread sunshine across Ireland as temperatures begin to recover having been near or below average for the past week. The mean average temperature at Dublin Airport was as low as 4.5C last week.