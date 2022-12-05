Met Éireann has issued a Winter Weather Advisory issued for Ireland.

The weather service is warning of very cold this week as an Arctic airmass sets in, is expected bring sharp to severe frosts and icy stretches on roads.

“Showers of hail, sleet, and snow will occur during the second half of the week. Updates with potential warnings will be issued in the coming days,” Met Éireann has said.

The advisory will remain in place until 11.30pm on Saturday December 10th.

For winter weather preparation www.winterready.ie

