UL to host World Wallball Championships 2024

The University of Limerick (UL) will be the venue for the 2024 World Wallball Championships from August 18-23.

Formerly known as The World Handball Championships, the tournament will see more than 750 competitors from across the world battle it out on 10 newly constructed courts in one Ireland’s leading indoor venues at the UL Sport Arena.

Wallball is the fastest-growing version of the sport of handball with a significant presence in mainland Europe, the UK and the United States. The triennial event is traditionally hosted in rotation by Ireland, the United States and Canada, with Australia also hosting the 1988 event. Ireland last hosted the competition in 2012.

- Advertisement -

Hosted at UL Sport and supported by UL Events, the Shannon Region Conference & Sports Bureau, Limerick City and County Council, Fáilte Ireland and the Munster Handball Council, next year’s event also coincides with the centenary of GAA Handball.

Welcoming today’s announcement, Mayor of the City and County of Limerick, Cllr. Gerald Mitchell said, “This announcement is another huge win for Limerick and the Shannon Region. This six-day event will make a valuable contribution to the local economy. It helps to further enhance Limerick’s reputation as a sport tourism sport destination as we prepare for the hosting of The 2027 Ryder Cup in Adare.”

Conor McDonnell, GAA Handball President commented, “We are delighted that next year’s World Wallball Championships and Irish Nationals will be staged in world class facilitates of the University of Limerick. This promises to be the biggest and most spectacular handball event ever. GAA Handball want to thank all our partners who have helped make this happen. Please support the Championships by volunteering and participating”.

David Britton, Head of GAA Handball stated, “GAA Handball would like to thank the GAA, Munster Handball Council, Munster GAA and the University of Limerick for all their hard work and support in bringing the 2024 World Wallball Championships to the state-of-the-art UL complex. The event promises to be a fantastic platform for our sport to showcase itself on an international stage. Next year GAA Handball celebrates 100 years as a member of the GAA family, and I could not think of a more fitting way to mark such an important milestone.”

David Ward of UL Events added, “We are delighted to have been chosen as the host venue for the World Wallball Championships, which will see the provision of 10 newly constructed courts at the UL Sport Arena. These World Championships will bring a sporting and economic boost to Limerick with an anticipated 6000 bed nights. We look forward to working with all stakeholders in providing the athletes an amazing one stop shop Olympic Village experience and to showcase the sport of GAA Handball at its very best.”

According to Karen Brosnahan, General Manager of the Shannon Region Conference and Sports Bureau, “The Bureau’s goal is to attract business and sports tourism to The Shannon Region to help underpin services at Shannon Airport and deliver an economic impact to the tourism sector in the region. I want to acknowledge the role of ambassadors who are hugely important in sourcing and winning lucrative tourism business for the Shannon Region. Fáilte Ireland’s support for the region in bidding for international business also has been instrumental in securing this and other events.”

The World Handball Championships take place in UL Arena from August 18-23, 2024, and will be followed by the 4-Wall (40×20) World Championships later in the year in Dublin, Kilkenny, Laois and Carlow.