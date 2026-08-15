‘Who We Are – Ennis Rugby in the AIL’ – A film documentary

The premiere of a documentary charting the first season of Ennis Women’s Rugby in the AIL will take place on Thursday August 27th in the Old Ground Hotel in Ennis from 7pm.

The film, produced by the Intensive Clare Podcast in association with Ennis RFC and Kilrush RFC, was shot and directed by James Lynch. The production follows the Ennis side from pre-season through to their final game in the AIL conference playoff match with Wicklow.

The film also shows the hard work and commitment of players, coaches and the clubs in getting the team ready for the big step up to Senior rugby in the All-Ireland League the top competition in club rugby in Ireland.

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James Lynch said: “You will see the highs, the lows and the in-between as the players and coaches talk through their debut season in the AIL. The film captures their story in their words and gives an insight into what was a momentous season not just for the Ennis & Kilrush clubs but for rugby in Clare.”

The film is being screened as part of a fundraiser for the team and players, coaches and the filmmakers will be there on the night.