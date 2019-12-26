Ambassador Awards 2019 celebrate €12m brought to region 

The Shannon Region Conference and Sports Bureau in partnership with Fáilte Ireland held the 2019 Conference Ambassador Awards at Dromoland Castle.

Over 30 Ambassadors from Clare and Limerick were recognised, including representatives from UL, LIT, Mary Immaculate College and corporate companies in the Midwest.

Over 110 guests attended the prestigious event which has become a bi-annual fixture in the Bureau’s calendar as it continues to recognise the value of local ambassadors in attracting large conferences and events to the region. This year’s awardees contributed to an economic impact of €12 million.

Karen Brosnahan, Manager of Shannon Region Conference and Sports Bureau was the Master of Ceremonies while Tony Brazil, Bureau Chairman and Paul Mockler Head of Commercial Development Fáilte Ireland bestowed the awards.

Some notable events recognised on the night include Tag Rugby World Cup 2021 (x 2000 participants ), IEEE oceans 2023 (x 1000 delegates) and Prader Willi Syndrome Association International Conference 2021 (600 delegates). Shannon Region Conference and Sports Bureau works in partnership with the presidents and conference office in UL, MIC, and LIT and with the Meet in Ireland Team in Fáilte Ireland to support the regions, wonderful ambassadors.

The Children’s Grief Centre were also award winners on the night. They won it for their Children and Loss conference 2019, which was held in the Limerick Institute of Technology last June. The conference was held to support children and young people affected by loss, with the keynote speakers on the day being Dr. Elizabeth Nixon, an assistant professor at Trinity College, and Daniel McConnell, a political editor at the Irish Examiner. There were also workshops held throughout the day, along with an open panel discussion facilitated by Dr. Niamh Hourigan.

Speaking of the success of the event and the Shannon Regions relationship with Fáilte Ireland, General Manager of Shannon Region Conference and Sports Bureau, Karen Brosnahan, said, “We are delighted with the growing interest in the Ambassador programme due to its continued success in the region. This event is our way of recognising the extensive efforts of our Ambassadors who bid for and win lucrative business tourism for the region with our supports and that of Fáilte Ireland”.