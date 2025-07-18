Public advised not to swim at White Strand Miltown Malbay

On the advice of the HSE, Clare County Council has today put an Advisory Notice with advice not to swim at White Strand Miltown Malbay until further notice.

The restriction, the third in Clare this week, has been introduced after the results of routine bathing water samples showed elevated levels of bacteria.

Run-off from the catchment after exceptionally heavy rainfall is a likely cause of the elevated levels of bacteria in the water.

- Advertisement -

In accordance with An Taisce’s Blue Flag programme, the Blue Flag at this bathing area will be removed until such time as the water quality improves.

Meanwhile an Advisory Notice with advice not to swim remains in place at White Strand Doonbeg. Investigative monitoring is ongoing and will continue through the weekend and Clare County Council laboratory staff are continually liaising with the HSE. Updates will be provided to the public as soon as they are available.

A Do not Swim notice remains in place in Lahinch, which prohibits people from entering the water here. Investigative monitoring is also ongoing here and will continue through the weekend. Updates will be provided to the public as soon as they are available.