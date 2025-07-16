‘Blue Road – The Edna O’Brien Story’ at Scariff Harbour Festival

On the first anniversary of her death, Edna O’Brien will be remembered during Scariff Harbour Festival. Blue Road, a film documentary on her life and completed shortly before her death, will be screened twice in her home place over the upcoming bank holiday week-end.

The documentary portrait features extracts from her journals (read by Oscar nominated Irish actress, Jessie Buckley), with contributions from Gabriel Byrne, Anne Enright and others. In a remarkable and deeply moving final interview with Edna, she reflects with dignity and candour on her extraordinary life.

Co-founder of Scariff Harbour Festival, Harry O’Meara said showing Blue Road is a fitting tribute to Edna following her death last year. ‘It is an opportunity for local people and visitors to relive her story in the place that was so central to her writing. We are very grateful to Break Out Pictures for granting the licence to show the film in The Edna O’Brien Library in Scariff on Saturday (2nd August 4pm) and in the GAA Hall on Sunday (3rd August 4pm). There are limited numbers so prior booking (061-921028) is advised,’ he added.

Blue Road director, Sinead O’Shea interviewed Edna over a period of months with the final part undertaken just three months before she died. Edna’s books The Country Girls and a Pagan Place had resonated with the Navan journalist and prompted her to embark on the film documentary project. Through Edna’s diaries and interview a staggering story is laid bare, not only of place, but of love, loss, oppression, complete dedication to her writing and to telling her truth.

Memories of place will also be recalled in an Old Photos of East Clare Exhibition curated by Marie O’Leary. It will feature a selection of images from over 7,000 submitted to an on-line platform documenting the lives of people from Scariff and East Clare.

In addition, other events include a Community Fire Safety Day with Scariff Fire Brigade, when visitors can tour the Fire Station, meet the crew, see the equipment and learn safety tips. The Brothers of Charity – Scariff Outreach Service will also have an Open Day located in the Soul building in the centre of Scariff. Information will be available on how the service supports people to have meaningful lives in the community.

Scariff Harbour Festival 2025, in association with Waterways Ireland and supported by EKO Integrated Services, runs from Thursday 31st July – Sunday 3rd August. (www.scariff.ie)

