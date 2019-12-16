Clare-based emergency flight tracking service wins top award

Clare-based emergency flight tracking service wins top award

By Pat Flynn -
The Irish Aviation Authority has won the prestigious Global Air Traffic Management Award (ATM) for Service Provision 2019.

The IAA facility in Ballygirreen, Co. Clare provides the Aireon ALERT service 24 hours a day, every day to airlines, air navigation service providers and search and rescue organisations from around the world, making the skies an ever-safer place.

The ATM Awards attract entries from across the global air transport industry, highlighting major innovation and projects that stand to enhance airspace capacity, safety and environmental sustainability. A panel of senior experts from some of the leading aviation organisations around the world including EUROCONTROL, the US Federal Aviation Administration, ICAO, IATA, IFATCA, the SESAR Deployment Manager and the SESAR Joint Undertaking selected the IAA-managed service for the award.

“We are delighted to win this award, which recognises the world-class service provision for which the IAA is widely known. The IAA prides itself on its service excellence and investment in world-class innovation,” said Peter Kearney, Chief Executive of the IAA.

“Our position, as a partner in Aireon and in the provision of this global service, further strengthens Ireland’s role as a key player in the global aviation industry. Building on our role as a key player in communications for the North Atlantic, we are proud to play such a critical role in delivering this unique service to the world’s aviation industry from our facility in Co. Clare.”

“We are so proud to offer this public service to the aviation community,” said Don Thoma, Aireon CEO. “Aireon ALERT is a testament to nearly three years of collaboration with our partners at IAA, who have helped bring this critical resource to the industry at no cost. We encourage all commercial aircraft operators and airlines, aviation regulations and search and rescue organizations to register.”

 

